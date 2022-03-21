Covington man arrested for shooting death of father

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man was arrested Saturday for the shooting death of his father, according to Virginia State Police.

Roland Augustine Jeter, Jr., 30, was charged with 2nd degree murder. Jeter is being held at the Alleghany County Jail.

Around 4:45 p.m. Virginia State Police say they responded to the 200 block of E. Chestnut Street and found a man unresponsive.

Police confirmed the manner of death as a homicide.

The shooting remains under investigation.

