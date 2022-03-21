Hometown Local
Covington man arrested for shooting death of father

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man was arrested Saturday for the shooting death of his father, according to Virginia State Police.

Roland Augustine Jeter, Jr., 30, was charged with 2nd degree murder. Jeter is being held at the Alleghany County Jail.

Around 4:45 p.m. Virginia State Police say they responded to the 200 block of E. Chestnut Street and found a man unresponsive.

Police confirmed the manner of death as a homicide.

The shooting remains under investigation.

