Covington residents react to recent homicides

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “It hits you in the gut,” said long-time resident, Victoria Clark.

Another life lost Saturday night in the city of Covington. A city only 5,600 people call home.

“This is something very outside of the norm of Covington, Virginia. We normally do not experience these tragedies,” said Clark.

Many long-time residents echo that same message: stuff like this doesn’t happen.

For two newer residents, it’s been a quiet few months, but living just a few streets over from Monday’s shooting was frightening.

“When I found out that it was at the farm and fuel, I audibly gasped because we’re so close to it and she was home,” said Ben Stanley, referring to his wife Kimberly.

Despite how close some residents were to this weeks violence, they still feel safe.

“It’s definitely sad and concerning that something like that happened so close to here. But the residents who live on our street weren’t involved and we still feel safe enough,” said Kimberly Stanley.

With each person saying the community will get through this.

“We are grieving, but by sticking with each other, we will be okay. Covington, Virginia will be okay,” said Clark.

WDBJ7 reached out to Virginia State Police for an update on Saturday’s homicide investigation, and were told more details will be released when available.

