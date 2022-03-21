Hometown Local
Faith leaders respond following deadly Amherst County shooting

The location of a deadly Saturday morning Amherst County shooting along Old Wright Shop Road.
The location of a deadly Saturday morning Amherst County shooting along Old Wright Shop Road.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday, community members were cleaning up following a deadly Amherst County shooting from Saturday - a shooting that’s still clear to those who heard it.

“It wasn’t anything out of control and then all of a sudden, I just heard... pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” said Donald Tyree.

Tyree was home early Saturday morning as the shooting rocked his neighborhood along Old Wright Shop Road.

Police got the call the 300 block of the road early Saturday morning, when 21-year-old T’khira Browley died as several others were admitted to a hospital.

It happened just off the doorsteps of United Temple of Praise, where Sharon and David Strange have preached for three years. They say they want to support others through this time.

“We gonna stay right here because I think we need to be right here. We need to show some support and love,” said Sharon Strange.

“I know a lot of people are sad about it and I just pray to God that this would be the last incident that happens,” said David Strange.

People who spoke to WDBJ7 Monday agree shootings aren’t common around this spot. Although all the details aren’t clear, they say a party was going on before shots were fired.

“We praying for this community here because I know they going through it,” said David Strange.

“I had to just walk away because it was upsetting,” said Tyree.

United Temple of Praise hopes to have a candlelight vigil at their church sometime in the near future.

