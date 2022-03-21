Hometown Local
Flushing scheduled for Roanoke City fire hydrants

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS announced Monday it has started its annual tests on fire hydrants in Roanoke City, including hydrant flushing.

Hydrant flushing is needed to test the hydrants and to flush anything that built up over time in water lines, according to the department. The maintenance should end in October.

“We annually test hydrants to ensure that they are in proper working condition,” said Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback. “We regret this temporary inconvenience to the city’s water supply,” said Hoback, “but hydrant flushing helps maintain the proper functioning of hydrants for the safety of citizens over the long-term.”

Residents and business owners might see temporary water discoloration due to the flushing. While discolored water is normally safe to drink, it’s best to flush discolored water from pipes by turning on all cold-water faucets at the same time. Avoid turning on hot water so the discolored water is not drawn into hot water heaters. The flushing should remove discoloration after nearly five minutes.

