Gas prices in Roanoke down 10 cents, averaging $4.10 a gallon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 81.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.41 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.85 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.44 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.59 per gallon while the highest was $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.90 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon today. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

March 21, 2021: $2.69 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.86 per gallon)

March 21, 2020: $1.89 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.09 per gallon)

March 21, 2019: $2.36 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.61 per gallon)

March 21, 2018: $2.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.57 per gallon)

March 21, 2017: $2.13 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.29 per gallon)

March 21, 2016: $1.79 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.98 per gallon)

March 21, 2015: $2.19 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.42 per gallon)

March 21, 2014: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)

March 21, 2013: $3.47 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.69 per gallon)

March 21, 2012: $3.71 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.87 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $4.06 per gallon, down 9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.15 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $4.07 per gallon, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.16 per gallon.

Virginia- $4.10/g, down 12.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.23/g.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”

