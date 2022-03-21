Hometown Local
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Lynchburg Monday morning, signing Senate Bill 777, which bans “Carolina Squat” vehicle modifications from Virginia highways.

The modification raises the front bumper of a vehicle so it rides higher than the rear.

The legislation was prompted by a fatal crash this year, and the modification of a vehicle contributed to that crash, according to members of the victim’s family.

The law prohibits vehicles from operating on public highways if the front bumper is four inches or higher than the rear. It will be classified as a primary offense, allowing officers to pull over a vehicle that violates the law.

