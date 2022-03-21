Hometown Local
Highlighting local books during National Reading Month

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March is National Reading Month and what better way to celebrate than by highlighting local options!

Monday we hosted virtual book club on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk with a focus on local authors and stories about southwest Virginia.

Doloris Vest, Owner of Book No Further in Roanoke and Savannah Oaks, Owner of Wondrous Books and More in Salem joined the conversation.

Both women say it’s important to highlight books about Appalachia and books by Appalachian writers to give readers a deeper understanding about the communities they’ll find here.

“There is an incredible amount of misunderstanding about this region,” Vest said. “And we get people in the store that will literally say to me, ‘We’re going to Appalachia.’ And I’m like, you’re in Appalachia, it’s right here.”

“People all around us have stories to tell,” said Oaks. “And I love to tell those stories with other people.”

