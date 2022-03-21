Juvenile charged with strangulation in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After a disturbing social media video surfaced, South Boston Police were able to obtain a juvenile petition for Strangulation of Another and a 17-year-old was taken into custody.

The South Boston Police Department says they were alerted on Saturday, March 19 about the video showing an apparent assault that took place on Thursday, March 15 in the Town of South Boston. An immediate investigation was opened.

Over the weekend, multiple people were interviewed, and evidence was processed leading to the petition being obtained on Monday. Third-party information was also analyzed.

The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention facility with additional charges also being possible in the case.

Contact 434-575-7203 or byoung@southbostonva.us with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.