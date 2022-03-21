Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.(Con Fire via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Man found dead in Covington house
Man dead after being ejected during Alleghany Co. crash
Death investigation underway after body found in Pulaski
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
Police release name of woman killed in Amherst Co. shooting

Latest News

FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
LIVE: Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it, then flees
This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. U.S....
Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to treat COVID-19