Sunshine today with more rain by Wednesday

Warm, sunny today

System to bring rain by midweek

Cooler by the weekend

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Mild weather returns early this week with highs climbing back into the 60s and 70s. We’ll see more sunshine Monday than Tuesday, but both days appear warm thanks to a south wind. No rain is expected during this period. We will see increasing clouds later on Tuesday.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine today with high sin the upper 60s and lower 70s.

MIDWEEK SYSTEM

A system will begin moving out of the Plains Tuesday night allowing for rain to begin developing over our area. This system may bring some heavier rain and possibly a storm or two through Wednesday. Most models indicate rain will end sometime late Wednesday night with the front exiting our area. Expected rain totals could range from .50″-1.5″.

A strong system heads our way next week bringing heavier rain into the region. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Sunshine returns by the end of the week with highs nearing 70 on Thursday and dropping into the lower 60s by Friday.

