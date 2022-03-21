TypeOneNation virtual summits offer year-round help for those with diabetes
(WDBJ) - Jump into the next TypeOneNation Virtual Summit every month to aid you and your loved ones in the journey with type 1 diabetes.
A one-time registration fee provides access to all summit sessions.
Details on upcoming sessions:
- “April 7, 2022- Improving Lives Research Update & T1D Product Showcase Sessions
- May 5, 2022 – Mental Health & T1D
- June 2, 2022 – Advocacy in Action: How JDRF Advocates are a Driving Force Behind Mission Progress
- July 7, 2022 – Research Highlights from ADA Scientific Sessions
- August 4, 2022 – Living Well with T1D at All Ages & Stages
- September 1, 2022 – Exercise & T1D
- October 6, 2022 – Improving Lives Research Update & T1D Product Showcase Sessions
- November 3, 2022 – Nutrition & T1D
- December 1, 2022 – Motivational Moments with T1D Community Members”
More on the summits can be found on the JDRF website.
