TypeOneNation virtual summits offer year-round help for those with diabetes

(WDBJ) - Jump into the next TypeOneNation Virtual Summit every month to aid you and your loved ones in the journey with type 1 diabetes.

A one-time registration fee provides access to all summit sessions.

Details on upcoming sessions:

“April 7, 2022- Improving Lives Research Update & T1D Product Showcase Sessions

May 5, 2022 – Mental Health & T1D

June 2, 2022 – Advocacy in Action: How JDRF Advocates are a Driving Force Behind Mission Progress

July 7, 2022 – Research Highlights from ADA Scientific Sessions

August 4, 2022 – Living Well with T1D at All Ages & Stages

September 1, 2022 – Exercise & T1D

October 6, 2022 – Improving Lives Research Update & T1D Product Showcase Sessions

November 3, 2022 – Nutrition & T1D

December 1, 2022 – Motivational Moments with T1D Community Members”

More on the summits can be found on the JDRF website.

