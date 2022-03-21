Hometown Local
TypeOneNation virtual summits offer year-round help for those with diabetes

Courtesy: JDRF website
Courtesy: JDRF website(JDRF)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Jump into the next TypeOneNation Virtual Summit every month to aid you and your loved ones in the journey with type 1 diabetes.

A one-time registration fee provides access to all summit sessions.

Details on upcoming sessions:

  • “April 7, 2022- Improving Lives Research Update & T1D Product Showcase Sessions
  • May 5, 2022 – Mental Health & T1D
  • June 2, 2022 – Advocacy in Action: How JDRF Advocates are a Driving Force Behind Mission Progress
  • July 7, 2022 – Research Highlights from ADA Scientific Sessions
  • August 4, 2022 – Living Well with T1D at All Ages & Stages
  • September 1, 2022 – Exercise & T1D
  • October 6, 2022 – Improving Lives Research Update & T1D Product Showcase Sessions
  • November 3, 2022 – Nutrition & T1D
  • December 1, 2022 – Motivational Moments with T1D Community Members”

More on the summits can be found on the JDRF website.

