VDOT taking comments about improvements to Christiansburg roads

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Town of Christiansburg are asking the public to give input on a transportation study regarding safety and concerns for bicyclists and pedestrians on a section of North Franklin Street and a section of Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg.

The study, according to VDOT, will analyze the operational and safety issues on the section of Route 460 Business (North Franklin Street) between Farmview Road and Merrimac Road and on the section of Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road) between Stafford Drive and Arbor Drive.

Public comments on the study will be accepted through an online survey from March 21 to April 4, 2022. Information about the study and the online survey can be found on the VAProjectPipeline.org website or using the direct link at Route 460 Business and Route 114 in Christiansburg.

VDOT says community input received through this survey will help further refine and finalize potential improvements, saying, “The study partners may consider the recommendations for possible advancement through future local, regional, state and federal transportation funding programs.”

