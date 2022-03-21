Virginia Lottery warns consumers to watch out for fake lottery scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - You’ve won the lottery!” It’s something that many people want to hear. But sometimes those words come from scammers trying to steal your money.

They may try to get you to pay them a “fee” or “taxes” to collect a non-existent prize, or they may try to get your bank account number, claiming they’ll wire prize money into it.

Although scams using the lure of a fake lottery win are, unfortunately, not uncommon, the Virginia Lottery says it has noticed a recent uptick in reports of them.

Fake lottery scams take many forms. In most cases, the criminals try to convince intended victims they have won a large prize. They might falsely identify themselves as being with the Virginia Lottery or a familiar game, such as Mega Millions or Powerball.

The Virginia Lottery’s Protect Your Play campaign seeks to inform consumers, not just about fake lottery scams, but also how to protect themselves from various types of fraud.

The Virginia Lottery says the best defense for consumers is awareness. Many of these scammers operate overseas in areas where American law enforcement may not be able to reach them. So, if a victim sends money, there’s a good chance it will never be recovered.

If the victim is fooled into thinking he or she has won a prize, the criminals reportedly often try to get the person to send them money or personal information. Another trick is to send the winner a bogus “check” and ask the winner to send money back to cover expenses. It is only after victims have sent their own money that they discover the check they received is no good.

Fake lottery scams often target older people and have been known to wipe out victims’ retirement savings.

There are some occasions, such as online lottery wins, when the Virginia Lottery will contact players to inform them they’ve won. However, for the majority of prizes, the Lottery does not proactively contact winners. Lottery officials wait for a player to visit one of the offices to redeem a winning ticket.

The Virginia Lottery is offering some tips that can prevent you from being scammed:

If someone says you have won a lottery that you have never played, be suspicious. You can’t win a legitimate lottery if you didn’t buy a ticket or enter a lottery promotion.

No real lottery tells winners to put up their own money in order to collect a prize they have already won. If you must pay a fee to collect your winnings, you haven’t won.

If you are called, check the caller’s area code. If it’s from a foreign country, that’s a red flag. However, be aware that some con artists use technology that allows them to disguise their area code; although it may look like they’re calling from Virginia, they could be anywhere in the world.

Be suspicious if an email contains misspellings or poor grammar.

If you are told that you need to keep your “win” confidential, be suspicious.

Just because a real lottery is mentioned does not necessarily make it a real prize. Someone may be using the lottery’s name without its permission or knowledge.

Never give out personal information or send money unless you verify the company’s or solicitor’s legitimacy.

If they offer to wire the “winnings” directly into your bank account, do not give them your bank account information.

If you are told that you can “verify” the prize by calling a certain number, that number may be part of the scam. Instead of calling it, you should look up the name of the lottery or organization on your own to find out its real contact information.

If you think someone on the phone is trying to scam you, hang up immediately. If you engage them in conversation, you could end up on a list that’s shared with other scammers.

Always remember if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has a consumer protection hotline that people can call if they feel they’ve been the victims of a fake lottery scam. The number is 800-552-9963.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.