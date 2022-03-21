Hometown Local
Virginia names Virginia native as new women’s basketball coach

Coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton / WBB vs Southern on December 18, 2021. Kevin White/Missouri...
Coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton / WBB vs Southern on December 18, 2021. Kevin White/Missouri State University(Kevin White | Missouri State Athletics)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/UVA Release) - Virginia has hired a new head coach for its women’s basketball program.

Athletics Director Carla Williams announced Monday the hiring of Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton, head coach at Missouri State the past three seasons. She is a native of Herndon, Virginia, where she attended Oakton High School.

Under Agugua-Hamilton’s leadership, Missouri State went 74-15, including a 46-6 record in Missouri Valley Conference play. Her teams won two MVC regular-season titles (2020, 2021) and have played in the past two NCAA Tournaments (2021, 2022), including a Sweet 16 trip in 2020-21.

“We are thrilled and very fortunate to have recruited Coach Mox to UVA,” Williams said. “She is a gifted teacher, a skilled tactician of the game and a person who cares deeply about her players and vice versa. Her teams play with tremendous tenacity and confidence. Coach Mox has a reputation for recruiting and developing talent. While these qualities are necessary to build a competitive program, we have been most impressed with Coach Mox as a person. Her integrity, work ethic, passion for education and determination to build something special here at UVA is inspiring.”

This year’s Missouri State team went 25-8 and was a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Championships. The Lady Bears defeated Florida State 61-50 in the tournament’s inaugural First Four before bowing out against No. 6 Ohio State in the first round of the tournament.

Agugua-Hamilton has two previous coaching stops in the Commonwealth. She was an assistant coach at VCU for the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons when the Rams went 52-15. She was on the staff at Old Dominion in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

“I am overjoyed and thankful for this tremendous opportunity to lead this group of young women at one of the best academic and athletic institutions in the country,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I was immediately drawn in by Carla Williams’ vision for the women’s basketball program and the athletic department as a whole. I am certain I will thrive under her leadership. As a Virginia native, UVA is a dream come true for me. I could not be more excited to be HOME!”

