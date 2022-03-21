Hometown Local
William Byron wins wild NASCAR race at remodeled Atlanta

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)(Chris Graythen | Getty Images)
By Paul Newberry
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron has managed to hold off the freight train behind him, taking the checkered flag for his third NASCAR Cup victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race ended with one final crash unfolding behind the winner — an appropriate finish to a thrilling, chaotic race on the reconfigured track. With new pavement and steeper banking, Atlanta fulfilled those who predicted frenzied pack racing at blistering speeds approaching those seen at Talladega and Daytona.

The result was 46 lead changes among an Atlanta-record 20 drivers. Nine wrecks took out several top contenders and left a carnage of smashed-up race cars.

