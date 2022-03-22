Hometown Local
Alabama, Scotty McCreery headed to Roanoke

Country music band Alabama
Country music band Alabama(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country music band Alabama has scheduled a concert at Roanoke’s Berglund Center with opening act Scotty McCreery.

The show is scheduled for Friday, June 3. Tickets go on sale March 25.

Alabama was one of the biggest country music acts of the ‘80s, crossing over to the pop charts with such songs as “Feels So Right,” “Love in the First Degree” and “Take Me Down.” Other country hits include “Mountain Music,” “Old Flame” and “Deep River Woman” with Lionel Richie.

McCreery won the tenth season of “American Idol” in 2011, and went on to score hits such as “I Love You This Big” and “See You Tonight.”

