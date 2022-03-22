Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

WATCH: Camera aimed at Danville casino site so public can see progress

Caesars casino construction site in Danville
Caesars casino construction site in Danville(City of Danville)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Danville Release) - The City of Danville has installed a camera at the site of an under-construction casino so the public can watch its real-time progress.

Click here to see the camera view and get updates on the project.

Demolition of the former Dan River Inc. finishing plant on the Schoolfield site began March 14. A wrecking ball and crane is being used to demolish the 617,000-square-foot structure. The removal is expected to be complete around the end of April.

Caesars shows renderings of Danville casino

The $500 million resort is expected to open in 2023 and will include 500 hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art casino floor, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room, restaurant and entertainment offerings, and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with an entertainment venue that can accommodate up to 2,500 guests, according to Caesars Entertainment.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Two taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
Roland Jeter, Jr. Mugshot
Covington man arrested for shooting death of father
Teen charged with strangulation in South Boston
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
W.Va. governor signs law barring abortion because of disability

Latest News

NIRCam first images as the telescope gets aligned.
North Cross alum speaks to current students
Buchanan Trees
Town of Buchanan prepares for spring tourism
Man arrested in connection with Dublin woman’s death
University of Lynchburg grounds have formally been recognized as historic Monacan Indian land.
University of Lynchburg formally acknowledges grounds as historical Monacan land, creates scholarship for tribe students