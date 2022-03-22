WATCH: Camera aimed at Danville casino site so public can see progress

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Danville Release) - The City of Danville has installed a camera at the site of an under-construction casino so the public can watch its real-time progress.

Click here to see the camera view and get updates on the project.

Demolition of the former Dan River Inc. finishing plant on the Schoolfield site began March 14. A wrecking ball and crane is being used to demolish the 617,000-square-foot structure. The removal is expected to be complete around the end of April.

The $500 million resort is expected to open in 2023 and will include 500 hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art casino floor, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room, restaurant and entertainment offerings, and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with an entertainment venue that can accommodate up to 2,500 guests, according to Caesars Entertainment.

