Grandin Theatre to celebrate 90th birthday with free movie, giveaways

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The oldest arts and cultural organization in Roanoke, the Grandin Theatre Foundation, will be celebrating its 90th birthday on Saturday!

The Grandin Theatre screened “Arrowsmith” as its first picture, with tickets being 25 cents for adults and 10 cents for kids. The facility was the first in Roanoke to have “talking pictures.”

Saturday, the 1932 Best Picture Oscar Winner, “Grand Hotel,” will be shown at 10 a.m. as a part of the free Classics Film Series. Popcorn, Grandin swag and more will be given away all day.

“This is such an incredible accomplishment for this Theatre and our region, considering only about 1 out of 7 movie palaces built during the Golden Age of cinema construction still exist in America,” added Ian Fortier, Grandin Theatre Foundation Executive Director. “We are so excited to celebrate this momentous achievement for this historic landmark and cultural icon in our community.”

The 90th Anniversary event is happening alongside many other celebratory elements during the year, including capital upgrades to the Main Theatre, a renovation to the upstairs bathrooms and gallery, the Grandin Theatre Film Lab Festival in May, and the 90th Anniversary Gala scheduled for October 2022.

