Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Grandin Theatre to celebrate 90th birthday with free movie, giveaways

(wdbj7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The oldest arts and cultural organization in Roanoke, the Grandin Theatre Foundation, will be celebrating its 90th birthday on Saturday!

The Grandin Theatre screened “Arrowsmith” as its first picture, with tickets being 25 cents for adults and 10 cents for kids. The facility was the first in Roanoke to have “talking pictures.”

Saturday, the 1932 Best Picture Oscar Winner, “Grand Hotel,” will be shown at 10 a.m. as a part of the free Classics Film Series. Popcorn, Grandin swag and more will be given away all day.

“This is such an incredible accomplishment for this Theatre and our region, considering only about 1 out of 7 movie palaces built during the Golden Age of cinema construction still exist in America,” added Ian Fortier, Grandin Theatre Foundation Executive Director. “We are so excited to celebrate this momentous achievement for this historic landmark and cultural icon in our community.”

The 90th Anniversary event is happening alongside many other celebratory elements during the year, including capital upgrades to the Main Theatre, a renovation to the upstairs bathrooms and gallery, the Grandin Theatre Film Lab Festival in May, and the 90th Anniversary Gala scheduled for October 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Two taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
Roland Jeter, Jr. Mugshot
Covington man arrested for shooting death of father
Teen charged with strangulation in South Boston
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
W.Va. governor signs law barring abortion because of disability

Latest News

Man arrested in connection with Dublin woman’s death
University of Lynchburg grounds have formally been recognized as historic Monacan Indian land.
University of Lynchburg formally acknowledges grounds as historical Monacan land, creates scholarship for tribe students
Celebrate World Water Day on the Digital News Desk with a behind-the-scenes tour of Crystal...
World Water Day: How Water Gets to Your Home!
COVID hospitalizations in Virginia dip below 400