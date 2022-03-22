Increasing clouds today with showers and storms tomorrow

Increasing clouds today

Rainy, stormy Wednesday

Keeping an eye on midweek severe risk

TUESDAY

Mild weather returns Tuesday with highs climbing back into the 60s and 70s. That south wind will bring back clouds to the area, although no rain is expected during the day.

MIDWEEK SYSTEM

A system will begin moving out of the Plains allowing for rain to create nearly a washout for Wednesday. Be sure to have indoor plans and the umbrella if you’ll need to be outdoors. Most models indicate rain will end sometime late Wednesday night with the front exiting our area. Some storms on Wednesday could be on the stronger side. The main threat from any storms would be heavy rainfall and isolated strong damaging wind gusts. Remain weather aware Wednesday.

The latest Severe Prediction Center (SPC) outlook has placed most of our region under a MARGINAL risk of strong storms on Wednesday and have shifted the SLIGHT risk farther south. If this severe risk continues, we may issue a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. Stay tuned.

We're under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Wednesday as they have shifted the slight risk farther south. (WDBJ Weather)

Waves of showers will enter the area Wednesday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times during the day along with some isolated, severe storms during the afternoon.

Rain develops early tomorrow morning with a few stronger storms during the afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

RAINFALL: Expected rain totals could range from .50″-1.5″ from Wednesday morning into Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain is possible with our next front. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Sunshine returns by the end of the week with highs nearing 70 on Thursday and dropping into the lower 60s by Friday.

