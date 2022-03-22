Kroger launching “Talent Tuesdays” to attract new employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger announced Monday it would be launching a new program called “Talent Tuesdays” which will be used to help potential job seekers learn more about working for the company.

“We want to make working at Kroger as accessible and fulfilling as possible. These on-the-spot interviews are intended to meet job seekers just as they are and help them get to know who Kroger is as an employer,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s our hope that they’ll see our competitive benefits and continuing education reimbursement as a sign that we care about our associates and want to invest in them.”

The company says it recently updated its Total Rewards benefits to include an education reimbursement which covers a GED, credentials and college education costing up to $21,000. Associates can get the reimbursement after working just 60 days for the company.

“Talent Tuesdays” will be held each week from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in applying are still encouraged to apply online. However, interviews will be offerd to people who haven’t applied online.

Each store will have a hiring table where people can pick up information, ask questions and sign-up to be interviewed the same day.

