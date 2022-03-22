Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Kroger launching “Talent Tuesdays” to attract new employees

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)
The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger announced Monday it would be launching a new program called “Talent Tuesdays” which will be used to help potential job seekers learn more about working for the company.

“We want to make working at Kroger as accessible and fulfilling as possible. These on-the-spot interviews are intended to meet job seekers just as they are and help them get to know who Kroger is as an employer,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s our hope that they’ll see our competitive benefits and continuing education reimbursement as a sign that we care about our associates and want to invest in them.”

The company says it recently updated its Total Rewards benefits to include an education reimbursement which covers a GED, credentials and college education costing up to $21,000. Associates can get the reimbursement after working just 60 days for the company.

“Talent Tuesdays” will be held each week from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in applying are still encouraged to apply online. However, interviews will be offerd to people who haven’t applied online.

Each store will have a hiring table where people can pick up information, ask questions and sign-up to be interviewed the same day.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
WDBJ7
Two taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Roland Jeter, Jr. Mugshot
Covington man arrested for shooting death of father
After a dry Tuesday, the weather turns active Wednesday with showers and storms.
Our weather goes from super to stormy by midweek
The Covington welcome sign as you get into the city on Sunday afternoon.
Covington residents react to recent homicides

Latest News

Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 22, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 22, 2022
Virginia Tech Public Meeting Tuesday Regarding Tuition and Fees
Virginia Tech Meeting Tuesday Regarding Tuition
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors holds public comment meeting to discuss tuition and fees