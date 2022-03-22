Man arrested in connection with Dublin woman’s death

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the death of a woman in Dublin.

Dublin Police were called Monday afternoon to the Briarwood Apartments to conduct a well-being check, and they found a man and a dead woman inside an apartment. The man was detained and charged with second-degree murder, and is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Police have not yet released names, possible cause of death or the circumstances surrounding the death investigation.

