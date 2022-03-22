Hometown Local
North Cross alum speaks to current students

Dr. Alison Nordt and her team developed the Near Infrared Camera on the JWST
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - North Cross School hosted a talk today from Dr. Alison Nordt. She is the Director for Space Science and Instrumentation at Lockheed Martin in Palo Alto California.

She is a graduate of North Cross and has worked with multiple space agencies to develop and build instrumentation onboard the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope launched on December 25 and has been going through stages of deployment since it left the Earth.

The plan is to have the telescope in full operation by this Summer.

