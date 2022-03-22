Hometown Local
Roanoke City Council considers vacancy, following Jeffrey conviction

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One seat was empty as members of Roanoke City Council sat down for their regular meeting Monday afternoon.

Robert Jeffrey forfeited his position last week when he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement and waived his right to appeal. He was also convicted of obtaining money by false pretenses, for business activities outside of his service on City Council.

The remaining members did not discuss the issue during the public session Monday afternoon, but they were expecting a closed door briefing on their options from city attorney Timothy Spencer. And they were expected to discuss the issue in open session Monday night.

In an interview before the meeting, Mayor Sherman Lea said he hopes they can move quickly to fill the position.

“My ultimate goal is to get someone seated for the next six months at least,” Lea told WDBJ7. “We’ve got a lot of things to work on, budgets and those kind of things, so we want to get someone seated to help us as we get through this year.”

