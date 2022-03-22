Roanoke City Council petitions to fill vacant seat by appointment until special election in November

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has made a decision on how they would like to fill the vacant seat left by Robert Jeffrey.

At the meeting on Monday evening, council voted to petition the circuit court to issue an order that would allow them to appoint a qualified person to fill Jeffrey’s seat until a special election is held in November. The second part of the petition would allow the winner of the special election to finish the remainder of Jeffrey’s unfinished term which is set to end December 31, 2024.

“This will be I believe the fourth vacancy I’ve witnessed that’s been filled and council,” recalls Roanoke City Attorney Timothy R. Spencer. “They follow a variety of circumstances. It depends. When you look back in history, council has used various methods. What happened and was successful last time, and I believe that’s general process that’s going to be utilized, is that they’ve got a wide variety of qualified citizens for the vacancy from here until the end of the year, and then council will consider those applications.”

Council will accept applications for the seat until April 1st and plan to make an appointment at the April 18th council meeting.

The special election is planned for November 8th.

