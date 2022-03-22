Hometown Local
Roanoke College appoints new president

January 8, 2020 – Casual portrait of Frank Shushok at the Moss Arts Center. (Photo by Christina Franusich/Virginia Tech)(Christina Franusich | Christina Franusich/Virginia Tec)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College announced Tuesday it has appointed Frank Shushok Jr., Ph.D. to be the schools 12th president.

Shushok replaces Michael Maxey, who is retiring in July after serving as the schools president for 15 years.

“Throughout the Presidential search, Dr. Shushok inspired us with his spirit, energy and centered dedication to student learning,” said Malon Courts, chairman of the Roanoke College Board of Trustees and a 1992 Roanoke College graduate. “Dr. Shushok’s background aligns with the most important needs of the College, and he understands the value of who we are, our culture, people and traditions, including the importance of our rich Lutheran heritage. He will propel us forward, embracing innovation while respecting history and tradition to make Roanoke College an even greater institution.”

Shushok has spent 13 years at Virginia Tech in several positions including associate vice president, senior associate vice president and vice president for Student Affairs. He is also a tenured associate professor at the university teaching Agricultural Leadership & Community Education.

“Roanoke College is a beautiful community deeply committed to students and their holistic learning,” said Shushok. “Everywhere at Roanoke College, there are structures and individuals committed to a kind of deep learning that emboldens the human spirit, strengthens public discourse, and becomes a true north for what matters most. I admired this community the moment I discovered it, and I am honored to join the faculty and staff in pursuit of such a worthy calling. I am humbled by the Board of Trustees’ faith in me to contribute to this legacy that has been in motion since 1842.”

Prior to working at Virginia Tech, Shushok worked at his alma mater, Baylor University, in different roles, including dean for student learning and engagement, and associate dean for Campus Living and Learning.

