Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

School bus shot in NW Roanoke

WDBJ7
WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke City Schools, a school bus was hit by a bullet in one of its tires and is surrounded by police along Loudon Avenue.

The bus was transporting five students from James Madison Middle School, but there were no injuries.

According to Roanoke Police, the shooting is believed to have happened around 24th St. NW.

Roanoke City Police and administration with Roanoke City Public Schools are both at the scene.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Two taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
Roland Jeter, Jr. Mugshot
Covington man arrested for shooting death of father
Teen charged with strangulation in South Boston
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
W.Va. governor signs law barring abortion because of disability

Latest News

Eleni Frank, Mccallum Parrish and Emily Cha are friends inside and outside of the classroom and...
Radford Nursing students save a motorist’s life in Salem
Traffic alert
Roanoke Co. brush fire closes lane along I-81S
University Of Lynchburg Land History Acknowledgement
VBR Junior Cyclists At Fincastle