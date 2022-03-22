School bus shot in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke City Schools, a school bus was hit by a bullet in one of its tires and is surrounded by police along Loudon Avenue.

The bus was transporting five students from James Madison Middle School, but there were no injuries.

According to Roanoke Police, the shooting is believed to have happened around 24th St. NW.

Roanoke City Police and administration with Roanoke City Public Schools are both at the scene.

