Suspect arrested after shots fired Sunday night in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was arrested in the area of Greenwood Road SW after Roanoke Police responded to a report of shots fired Sunday night.

No injuries were reported.

Dennis Wright, 49 of Roanoke, was charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting in a public place, and possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon.

