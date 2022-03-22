Hometown Local
Town of Buchanan prepares for spring tourism

Buchanan Trees
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - You don’t have to travel to the nation’s capital to see beautiful cherry blossoms in full bloom.

The Town of Buchanan says that their cherry blossom trees have reached 70% bloom, which means they’ve hit their peak.

The traditional sign of spring for the town also ushers in a variety of other tourism attractions including kayaking on the James River, numerous hiking trails, and downtown shops and restaurants.

Officials with the town say it’s a place like no other.

“Everybody who comes here seems to fall in love with our community because it’s just an honest, sincere feeling of what life used to be in the past,” explains Harry Gleason, community development planner for the Town of Buchanan. “It is very much an authentic experience here.”

Depending on the weather, the cherry blossoms could stay in full bloom for the next week

