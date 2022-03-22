Virginia Tech Board of Visitors holds public comment meeting to discuss tuition and fees

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard concerning tuition and fees at Virginia Tech for the upcoming academic year.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will have an meeting to give an overview of the proposed tuition and fee ranges on Tuesday.

It will be held at 1:45 p.m. in Assembly Hall at the Holtzman Alumni Center. That’s located at 901 Prices Fork Road.

This year the ranges for education and general fees goes from 0% increase to 4.9% increase.

The board will also discuss how they are able to help families with the financial aid programs offered.

During the pandemic, Virginia Tech officials say they focused on keeping the cost of an education affordable for students and their families.

“We recognized that in those unpredictable times, over the last two years, that tuition and fees and holding that cost was critical to many, many families and the thing is as we hopefully are moving into a more, being able to predict more what things will be like moving forward, we want to again return to those conversations of where is the right place between providing value and providing affordability,” said Mark Owczarski, Assistant Vice President of University Relations.

If you can’t make it to the meeting on Tuesday, click here to find out how you can make your voice heard.

