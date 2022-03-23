Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

3 children hurt in shooting at Arizona outlet mall

Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say at least three children were shot Wednesday afternoon at a shopping mall.

The shooting was reported in the Tanger Outlets near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, reports Arizona’s Family.

Glendale police said in a tweet they believe there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Austin Farr was in the food court when it happened.

“We heard what sounded like possible gunshots and then there was a ton of people came running around the corner and they were screaming, a couple of people screamed, ‘he shot somebody,’ or ‘he’s shooting,’” he said.

Farr then said he and his girlfriend took off running to the parking lot.

Police have asked businesses in the area to lock down and for people to stay out of the area. A staging area has been set up for people who have loved ones in the store to wait.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
School bus shot in NW Roanoke
Eleni Frank, Mccallum Parrish and Emily Cha are friends inside and outside of the classroom and...
Radford nursing students save driver’s life in Salem
Sexual harassment lawsuit names Roanoke County School Board, administrators and former coach
WDBJ7
Two taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Man arrested in connection with Dublin woman’s death

Latest News

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
COVID test
COVID symptoms or allergies? Heath experts explain when you should get tested
One day after a Roanoke City School Bus was hit by gunfire, the incident is raising fresh...
Incident involving school bus raises fresh concerns about gun-related violence in Roanoke
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
A former IRS employee has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.
Former IRS employee pleads guilty to tax evasion, DOJ says