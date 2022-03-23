7@four: National Chip and Dip Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday is National Chip and Dip Day.
To celebrate, on 7@four, WDBJ7′s Logan Sherill and Kate Capodanno made special treats.
Here are the recipes:
Logan’s Dip:
1 lb sausage
1 pk taco seasoning
1 block cheese (your choice)
1 pack Monterey Jack
2 cans Rotel
2 diced jalapeños
1 can crème of mushroom
1/2 white onion
Paprika
Cilantro
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes
Kate’s Dip:
Ingredients:
- 8 oz cream cheese softened
- 7 oz jar marshmallow cream (think Fluff)
- 8 oz tub whipped topping thawed (think Cool Whip)
- 4 cups of mixed fresh fruit
Instructions:
- Place the cream cheese in a mixing bowl and beat until smooth and creamy.
- Add the marshmallow cream and beat to combine.
- Add the whipped topping and beat until combined
- Spoon it out into a serving bowl.
- You can serve immediately with fruit or keep it in the refrigerate.
Kate’s note: I mixed mine by hand. It takes a little longer but is possible. In total it took me about 15 minutes.
