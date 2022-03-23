Hometown Local
7@four: National Chip and Dip Day

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday is National Chip and Dip Day.

To celebrate, on 7@four, WDBJ7′s Logan Sherill and Kate Capodanno made special treats.

Watch the video to check them out.

Here are the recipes:

Logan’s Dip:

1 lb sausage

1 pk taco seasoning

1 block cheese (your choice)

1 pack Monterey Jack

2 cans Rotel

2 diced jalapeños

1 can crème of mushroom

1/2 white onion

Paprika

Cilantro

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes

Kate’s Dip:

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz cream cheese softened
  • 7 oz jar marshmallow cream (think Fluff)
  • 8 oz tub whipped topping thawed (think Cool Whip)
  • 4 cups of mixed fresh fruit

Instructions:

  • Place the cream cheese in a mixing bowl and beat until smooth and creamy.
  • Add the marshmallow cream and beat to combine.
  • Add the whipped topping and beat until combined
  • Spoon it out into a serving bowl.
  • You can serve immediately with fruit or keep it in the refrigerate.

Kate’s note: I mixed mine by hand. It takes a little longer but is possible. In total it took me about 15 minutes.

