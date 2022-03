Wednesday is National Puppy Day and the Angels of Assisi is helping dogs in our area Friday, March 25.

The organization is hosting a Parvo Vaccination clinic. The event is free and for dogs of all ages at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can check out this link on the group’s Facebook page.

