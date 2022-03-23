Attorney General Jason Miyares addresses violent crime during visit to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The subject was violent crime. The audience - law enforcement officials from across Virginia - as Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke in Roanoke Tuesday morning.

A day after discussing the opioid epidemic with officials at Carilion Clinic, Miyares addressed a statewide conference on violent crime.

An unprecedented problem, he said, will require strong partnerships among local, state and federal authorities.

“The task is going to be huge, but I am confident that when you put the right resources, and you have the right leadership focusing on the right priorities, that we can tackle this,” Miyares told the audience.

One of his priorities, Miyares said, is placing additional prosecutors in communities like Roanoke that have struggled with a rise in violent crime.

“We’re going to want to get those prosecutors in those communities,” Miyares said during his remarks. “We’ve identified eight or nine localities which desperately need those.”

“We would actually have a dedicated prosecutor here locally to work with both the Feds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and our local Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Miyares told reporters, “specifically to zero in and focus on gang-related activity and those using guns in the commission of a felony.”

We heard from Democratic leaders who questioned why Miyares’ visit did not include a wider discussion with those involved in the city’s response to the opioid epidemic and violent crime.

Meanwhile, the plan to deploy more prosecutors will depend on funding being included in the final version of the state budget.

