Cooking in the Mornin’ with Chef T

By Daniel Grimes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Chef T stopped by the WDBJ7 newsroom on Wednesday to whip up a delicious dish and discuss her new show on the Food Network.

The chef made a delicious pork based dish. Unfortunately, there is no recipe for this one as she said it all just comes from the heart.

If you want to ask her about this dish and more you can find her on Friday, April 8th from 6-9pm at the Draper Mercantile in Draper, Virginia. A reservation is required.

You can also watch her The Big Restaurant Bet airing on Tuesday, April 5th on the Food Network.

