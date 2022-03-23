Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

COVID symptoms or allergies? Heath experts explain when you should get tested

COVID test
COVID test(Cropped Pedro França / Senate Agency / CC BY 2.0)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coughing, tiredness, and runny or stuffy nose. All of these are symptoms of allergies and COVID.

Officials with the West Piedmont Health district say it can be hard to tell the difference between allergies and COVID, because so many of the symptoms can overlap.

They say your behavior is key to determining if you may have COVID or something else. Health officials say to get tested if you have symptoms and you’ve recently been in large crowds or been exposed to someone with COVID, if you’re planning to visit loved ones at high risk, and if you’re experiencing symptoms different than you normally do during allergy season.

They add that, while it seems like we’ve turned a corner with COVID, it’s our responsibility to continue to protect ourselves and others from the spread.

“COVID is not gone. It’s not going to go fully away. It’s always going to be at the back of our minds and a variant could pop up here or there and we need to be ready for that,” explains Nancy Bell of the West Piedmont Heath District.

A link to a chart of symptoms for COVID, allergies, and other illnesses is available here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
School bus shot in NW Roanoke
Eleni Frank, Mccallum Parrish and Emily Cha are friends inside and outside of the classroom and...
Radford nursing students save driver’s life in Salem
Sexual harassment lawsuit names Roanoke County School Board, administrators and former coach
WDBJ7
Two taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Man arrested in connection with Dublin woman’s death

Latest News

Toothbrush
‘Call your local dentist, get on the books.’ Roanoke dentist sees decline in dental health following pandemic
Attendees can enjoy casino games, silent auction and more, as they support the mission of the...
EARLY YEARS: Casino night fundraiser Saturday night will benefit the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center
Baby formula maker Abbott recalled various lots of three popular powdered infant formulas in...
FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula
Nursing Students Put Learning To Use