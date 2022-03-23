Families without a place to stay after Town of Pulaski condemns apartments

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of families are looking for a place to stay after their homes and apartments were condemned Wednesday.

Many say they have nowhere to go on such short notice.

People were told to leave their homes because the town building official said they are not structurally safe for people to be in.

In the rain - U-Haul after U-Haul drove into 700 Skyline Circle to move their belongings out of these homes.

“Frustrating because there’s so many of us up here and we’re all family and kids, these babies just don’t deserve this at all,” said Renee Banks, resident.

The town of Pulaski building official said he went to the property Monday for a site visit. Once he saw the severity of the structural damage, he said it was unsafe for the residents to be in the buildings.

Residents said Tuesday they got a letter put on their doors, giving them about a day to move out.

“We were hollering and screaming, where are we going, what are we going to do? It’s like they just don’t care,” said Wanda Finley, resident.

An attorney for the owner says the owner bought these buildings within the last 6 months.

The attorney for the owner said the owner had plans to improve the property and didn’t know about the structural issues.

Many residents are wondering where to go next.

“We have nowhere to go. Everybody’s trying to rent U-Hauls and everything to move. It’s terrible. I’ve been up all night packing,” said Finley.

“I’ve be here for 8 years. I have a grandson that’s ten and I don’t know where we’re going to go at all,” said Banks.

If you would like to help, you can contact Emergency Needs Task Force of Pulaski County at (540) 980-5525.

