Incident involving school bus raises fresh concerns about gun-related violence in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s gun violence problem crossed another threshold Tuesday, when an occupied school bus was hit with gunfire.

Five middle school students and the driver were not injured, but the incident raised fresh concerns in a city struggling to make progress against rising gun-related violence.

“My children left this morning to go get on the bus to go to school and I am thinking about it differently,” said Roanoke City Council Member and Roanoke Gun Violence Commission Chair Joe Cobb, “but I know that their driver is well-trained and that they’re looking out for their students, and we need to keep going about our days.”

“It hits home. It’s a school bus. and everyone feels closely impacted by that,” said Christopher Roberts, the city’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator.

We sat down with Cobb and Roberts Wednesday afternoon to discuss the city’s continuing response.

“When people say the city isn’t doing anything, I remind them the city is doing everything we know to do,” Cobb told WDBJ7. “I don’t know of a harder working group of people, whether it’s the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, the city council, the hundreds of community partners we have that take this very seriously and work every day to reduce it.”

“We’re addressing the issue of trauma, making sure that people have access to trauma counseling,” Roberts said. “If it’s employment needs, we’re addressing that issue. If it’s educational needs, we’re addressing that issue, with mentoring. We’re trying to cover all of the bases that we can possibly cover.”

Cobb said there are many ways the city is trying to deliver lasting change, from training 100 “peace builders” in conflict resolution, helping young children improve their reading skills or connecting families with mental health services.

And he said making those and other initiatives happen, he said, will require a community-wide response.

