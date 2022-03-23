Hometown Local
One person dead, another injured in Pulaski crash involving lawn mower

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed and another person critically injured Tuesday in a crash involving a vehicle and a lawn mower.

According to the Pulaski Police Department, officers were called to Lee Highway and Northwood Drive for a crash around 8:16 p.m.

Officers found a man and a woman had been injured in the crash. Both had been riding the lawn mower. Police say they were rushed to Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital, where the man died.

The woman was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she remained in critical condition. The person driving the vehicle involved and the passenger were not injured in the crash.

Neither person’s name has been released.

According to the police department and Virginia State Police, officials believe the man and woman were riding the lawn mower along Northwood Drive and failed to stop at a stop sign on Lee Highway before colliding with the vehicle. There are no pending charges.

