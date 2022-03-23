Scattered storms may pose severe threat this afternoon and evening

Steady rain plus storms developing during the afternoon and evening

Strong to severe storms are possible

Calmer for Thursday

TODAY’S SYSTEM

Showers will be with us all day today with storms developing in afternoon and continuing throughout the evening. Best timing for storms will be during the hours of 11AM-7PM. Some storms this afternoon could be on the stronger side.

Wednesday afternoon and evening brings the chance for a severe storm or two to develop in our viewing area. (WDBJ7)

STORM THREATS/IMPACTS

The main threats from any storms would be heavy rainfall and strong, damaging wind gusts. The latest Storm Prediction Center’s (SPC) severe weather outlook has placed most of our region under a MARGINAL risk for storms on Wednesday. A Marginal Risk is a one out of five on the severe scale meaning an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out for the areas in green. Areas in yellow (small sliver to the south) have a better chance for a severe storm to form, but pretty much areas east of I-81 will have the greatest possibility if all of the ingredients form together just right for a severe storm.

Our area is generally under a Marginal Risk for a severe storm. If a severe storm would happen the greatest threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours. (WDBJ7)

Remain weather aware Wednesday! Download the WDBJ7 Weather App before tomorrow’s possible severe event.

RAINFALL: Expected rain totals could range from .50″-1.5″ from Wednesday morning into Wednesday evening. This means some isolated high water issues may be possible.

Looking at around an inch of rain for most places, but thanks to isolated heavy downpours some spots could top 1-2 inches. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Some scattered showers are possible to continue overnight and into portions of our Thursday so keep the umbrella nearby. Most of us should dry things out with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday work their way back up into the upper 60s and 70s before cooling down into the 50s and 60s by Friday. Most of us will remain dry on Friday, but some showers are likely in the mountains of West Virginia. These showers may try to scoot into places such as the NRV and the Highlands on Friday.

THIS WEEKEND

We keep up with cooler temperatures into the weekend. Highs will mainly read in the 50s with lows dipping into the 30s near freezing! Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, but not everyone will see the precipitation.

