Sexual harassment lawsuit names Roanoke County School Board, administrators and former coach

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two former Northside High School students are suing the Roanoke County School Board, district administrators, and a former soccer coach for more than $19 million alleging sexual harassment, grooming and abuse.

The plaintiffs are identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, in documents filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia. They allege Lorstan Allen, a former IT Specialist and Boys Soccer and Wrestling Coach, created connections with the Jane Does that were designed to groom them for sexual abuse.

Jane Doe 1 was a student at the high school from August 2015 through May 2019. Jane Doe 2 was a student from August 2017 through May 2021.

The lawsuit said Allen would use his position as an IT Specialist to call female students out of class to come to his office and would share long phone conversations on the evenings and weekends with the two Jane Does.

Lorstan Allen (WDBJ7)

The plaintiffs said he would offer them rides home and to soccer fields after school.

They also said Allen asked for their phone numbers, social media information, and requested to connect on social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

The Jane Does said eventually Allen touched them inappropriately and subjected them to sexual harassment and abuse.

According to the filing, school administrators, teachers, coaches, and other staff were aware that Allen developed inappropriate relationships with female students but made no effort to investigate or restrict Allen’s one-on-one interactions with students.

The lawsuit lists the Lorstan Allen, Roanoke County School Board, Former Interim Principal Dr. Daniel Lyons, Former Principal Dominick McKee, Former Principal Jason Breeding, Current Principal Jill Green, Current Assistant Principal Christopher Morris, and Current Assistant Principal Laurie McCracken as defendants in this case.

According to Roanoke County School Board documents Allen was terminated from his position as an IT Technician on November 11, 2021.

