Showers and storms develop, severe potential

Steady rain plus storms developing today

Severe potential in the afternoon and evening

Cooler temperatures for Friday that linger into the weekend

WEDNESDAY’S SYSTEM

A system moving out of the Plains will bring back widespread to our area today. Showers will be with us to begin the morning and eventually, into the afternoon with storms developing. Storms will continue into the evening hours. Best timing for storms would be 11AM-7PM. Some storms this afternoon could be on the stronger side.

Showers will be with us to begin the morning. Thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Storms continue into the evening. (WDBJ7)

STORM THREATS/IMPACTS

The main threats from any storms would be heavy rainfall and strong, damaging wind gusts. Small hail can’t be ruled out if we have enough energy/lift. The latest Storm Prediction Center (SPC) outlook has placed most of our region under a MARGINAL risk for storms on Wednesday. A Marginal Risk is a one out of five on the severe scale meaning an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out for the areas in green.

We have a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Remain weather aware Wednesday! Download the WDBJ7 Weather App before tomorrow’s possible severe event.

Scattered storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening. (WDBJ7)

RAINFALL: Expected rain totals could range from .50″-1.5″ from Wednesday morning into Wednesday evening. This means some isolated high water issues may be possible.

We could get between 0.5" - 1.5" of rainfall. (WDBJ Weather)

Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s for most with lows staying mild into the 50s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Some scattered showers are possible to continue into portions of our Thursday so keep the umbrella nearby. Most of us should dry things out with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday work their way back up into the upper 60s and 70s before cooling down into the 50s and 60s by Friday. We keep up with cooler temperatures into the weekend.

