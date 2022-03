CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Lofton hit a pair of foul shots with five seconds remaining to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 52-51 win over Virginia in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Dominick Welch recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bonnies.

Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 17 points.

