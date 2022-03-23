Hometown Local
Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY 24 Junior Team staying at Camp Bethel

By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you see cyclists in uniform this week on the road, it’s more than likely girls from the VBR TWENTY 24 junior training camp.

Nineteen girls ages 15-18 are staying at Camp Bethel in Fincastle this week as they train together and experience Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Of the girls on the junior team, there are five sets of sisters, including one set of twins: Lauren and Ragen Weigel, age 15.

“My favorite part is just spending time with everyone, getting to know everyone since we come from all over the US and all over the world, and it’s just a really great experience to meet these people, hear from where they come from, and it’s a great learning process,” said Ragen Weigel.

Ragen and Lauren both want to make it to the Olympics but for now, are hoping to do the ropes course while they’re at camp.

