Willis draws NFL eyes to Lynchburg at star-studded Pro Day event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s not often NFL head coaches and ESPN personalities are seen gathering in bunches in Lynchburg, Virginia, but that was the scene at Liberty’s indoor football practice facility on Tuesday.

Dozens of NFL coaches and scouts had their eyes glued to top quarterback prospect Malik Willis in his final audition before the NFL draft at the Flames’ pro day.

Willis threw roughly 70 passes in front of more than 120 NFL representatives to his fellow LU teammates, including Kevin Shaa, DJ Stubbs and Johnny Huntley.

Another familiar face was Virginia Tech wideout Tre Turner, who developed a relationship with Willis at the Senior Bowl and wanted to catch passes from him with the Hokies not having a quarterback prospect.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule were among the big NFL names in attendance but, when asked about the intensity of this draft process, Willis, true to form, was cool as a cucumber.

“I mean, what can you control about it?” he responded. “How you work every day. How you go about what you eat. You control that type of stuff, but you can’t control a situation that you’re in. And you just gotta accept the intensity of the situation.

“Yeah, it’s a lot of words going back and forth about us, but at the end of the day, I don’t even watch TV. I just be playing the game and just go to work every day, because as soon as I get an opportunity, you want to be ready for it, and that’s what it’s about, the preparation, more or less, than what’s being said or how it feels. I think it’s about just having the mindset to go in there and work every day.”

Despite Willis himself garnering most of the attention, Flames head coach Hugh Freeze said the projected first-rounder has also opened the door for many of his Liberty teammates to get the recognition they may not have otherwise received.

“Truthfully, if Malik weren’t here today, you cut our Pro Day’s attendance into maybe a quarter what it is, and so the more eyes means the possibility of more opportunity,” said Freeze. “When they leave here and the word of mouth says, ‘Man, I haven’t been there before, but that’s a pretty special place.’ Then you have all the scouts and all the coaches and they say that, and word of mouth travels, well, that helps me in recruiting. And it helps me get the next Malik Willis.”

Willis said he has yet to receive an invitation to the NFL Draft but that, if he does, he plans to be in Las Vegas when the first round begins on April 28.

