Window for donations to support Ukrainians closing, Forest organization says

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine will cross the one-month mark Thursday.

Since the early days of the war, Forest organization World Help has helped in getting supplies to those who’re still in the country. They say at first, it was an easy endeavor.

“At the very beginning of the war, it was relatively easy to get supplies throughout the country. There was a lot of safe humanitarian corridors,” said Kraig Cole, director of international partnerships.

But as time has passed, Cole says it’s become increasingly more difficult to deliver supplies, mainly prompted by the developments of the war.

“Now we’re finding that some of these cities that were relatively safe before, they’re being encircled by Russians troops and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to get them aid,” said Cole.

Because of this, World Help is asking for financial donations to ensure Ukrainians can get the supplies they need before it’s too late.

Cole, who was in the country earlier this month, says he’s seen first-hand the impact aid has brought to those in Ukraine.

“Most of the supermarkets in eastern Ukraine especially, they’re out of food. Aid groups are having difficulty getting food in and so we need to act now. We don’t want to wait for the situation to become too late. We want to get people the supplies they need,” said Cole.

Right now financial aid goes directly to supporting humanitarian efforts. If you want to donate, click here.

