Clifton Forge man arrested on drug charges after police chase

Victor Wayne Persinger mugshot
Victor Wayne Persinger mugshot(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge man faces drug-related and other charges after a police chase Wednesday.

Late the night of March 23, a deputy with the Alleghany County/City of Covington Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Caravan in the Verge Street area of Clifton Forge, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop, and led deputies on a 21-mile chase into Bath County. Along the way, he was seen throwing things out the driver’s side window.

Clifton Forge Police and Virginia State Police were also part of the chase, and the Bath County Sheriff’s Office put down spike strips to stop the driver.

Victor Wayne Persinger 39, was arrested and charged with:

1. Possession of Meth with the intent to distribute

2. Possession of Heroin with intent to distribute

3. Obstruction of Justice

4. Operate a vehicle on a Revoked license

5. Fail to Stop for an Officer

27 grams of meth and 20 grams of heroin were recovered along with cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Persinger is being held without bond at the Alleghany Regional Jail. He is also being held on several charges obtained by the Bath County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs seized as part of arrest of Victor Persinger
Drugs seized as part of arrest of Victor Persinger(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

