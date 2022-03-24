Former Rocky Mount officer faces additional felony in connection with January 6 riot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer is facing a new charge in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. A new court document unsealed Thursday shows Thomas Robertson is facing an additional felony charge. The superseding indictment brought forth Thursday is the third indictment in his case.

As its name implies, it supersedes all the indictments that came before it. This document lays out the charges Thomas Robertson will face when he goes to trial next month.

This indictment is almost identical to the one brought forth in January apart from two changes. First, the new felony charge for obstruction and second, the absence of Jacob Fracker’s name.

Last week the other former Rocky Mount Officer, who was Robertson’s co-defendant, entered a guilty plea.

Court documents said Fracker told investigators that before they turned themselves in to police, Robertson hid their cell phones in an ammunition can in his home.

This new felony charge against Robertson alleges he tried to destroy or conceal one or more cell phones with the intent to impair the grand jury investigation into January 6 and his own prosecution.

Robertson has pleaded not guilty and he is still scheduled to go to trial next month.

Fracker will be sentenced sometime soon.

