Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Governor touts tax relief in television ad

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The statewide election is history, but the campaigning continues for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin appears in a new television commercial funded by his political action committee, urging state lawmakers to pass a budget that includes his tax relief proposals.

“I think the way he presents this is saying, let’s get this done, in a positive way,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. “I think in terms of the public it does put pressure on the legislators.”

House and Senate negotiators are still trying to strike a deal on the state budget.

Wednesday, Youngkin said he would call lawmakers back to Richmond for a special session April 4.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sexual harassment lawsuit names Roanoke County School Board, administrators and former coach
Carroll County Storm Damage... 3.23.22
Weather service confirms EF2 tornado hit Carroll County
Eleni Frank, Mccallum Parrish and Emily Cha are friends inside and outside of the classroom and...
Radford nursing students save driver’s life in Salem
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
One person dead, another injured in Pulaski crash involving lawn mower
700 Skyline Circle, Pulaski
Families without a place to stay after Town of Pulaski condemns apartments

Latest News

Governor Calls for Special Session
Governor Calls for Special Session
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
McConnell says he’ll vote against Jackson for Supreme Court
A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to...
New rules aim to decide US asylum cases in months, not years
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the...
Virginia flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Albright