Henry County native helps transport more than 100 Ukrainian refugees during trip to Poland

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All it took was seeing what was happening in Ukraine on TV, for Henry County native, George Metz, to spring into action.

“I was watching BBC one morning and I saw a story about a gentleman in Germany who had rented a van and was driving refugees from the border and back to Germany. I said that’s within my wheelhouse of things to do, that’s within my skillset. 10 minutes after seeing that story, I bought a plane ticket. No plans, barely any money and was on my way over to Poland.”

Metz said the want to help started from where he was raised, in Henry County.

“For me, this is just what we do. We grew up with a culture of volunteering and helping neighbors.”

Metz flew into Berlin, took a train to Dresden, rented a van and made his way to Krakow, Poland. He made a deal with a hotel in Krakow, where he would bring some of the refugees. In his 10 days there, he said he transported 119 total refugees back to the hotel, to the train station or even to their relatives homes.

“It was great to see them at breakfast the next day when I went down. Just the smile on their face and the kids were jumping all over the place. It was great to be able to offer them a little refuge in that storm.”

Metz, with the help of family, friends and the community, paid for each accommodation out of pocket.

“I was spending around $450 to $700 a day on gas and lodging. The only way this was possible was by the outpouring of support and help from friends and family, people in the community.”

Metz plans to head back and help out more in early April. He provided a few links of how residents can help with the situation going on in Ukraine.

Donations or info/help getting to Poland/Ukraine border:

Direct contact: George.Metz@iCloud.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/GeorgeCMetz

Paypal/Zelle: George.Metz@icloud.com

How to directly help or get involved

https://linktr.ee/ukrainehowtohelp

Resources for Ukrainian refugees

🏠 Housing:

https://www.justopenarms.eu/en/

https://www.ukrainetakeshelter.com/

https://www.ukrainenow.org/looking-for-help-abroad

https://www.homesforukraine.org.uk

⚖ Legal help:

https://handbookgermany.de/de/ukraine-info/de/medical-supply.html

💊 Medical care:

https://www.116117.de/de/index.php

📱Registration to the doctor online: https://www.doctolib.de/

Medical support: https://www.nowar.help/en/medical-support

German hospitals: https://www.deutsches-krankenhaus-verzeichnis.de/app/suche/landkarte

Medicines for people without health insurance: https://www.malteser.de/menschen-ohne-krankenversicherung.html

🚅 Transportation:

https://www.thetrainline.com/trains/ukraine-travel-advice

Other:

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/03/schwarzenegger-russia-ukraine-war-message/627100/

