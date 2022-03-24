Hometown Local
Liberty Trust hotel opens in downtown Roanoke

By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new boutique hotel has opened its doors in Roanoke. The Liberty Trust is now open for business. The hotel’s managing director says the historic building was purchased in 2018, and a full historic restoration project began.

The building, on South Jefferson Street, dates back to the early 1900s, when it served as the headquarters for First National Bank.

There are 54 guest rooms, and many include 360-degree views of downtown Roanoke.

“This building is such a landmark for the city. The space that we’re in right now is so grand and beautiful and we’re just so happy to be a part of this community. We’ve had nothing but a warm welcome,” said the managing director of Savara Hospitality, Vishal Savani.

According to Savani, the cost for a room ranges from $160 to $500 per night.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

